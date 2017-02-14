Rauner files opposition to pay freeze

The Governor of Illinois is fighting the state attorney general's plan to cut off paychecks for state employees.
Last month, Attorney General Lisa Madigan asked a judge to stop paying state workers until the nearly two year budget standoff ends.
Her motion would stop checks at the end of this month.
Governor Bruce Rauner filed an opposition to the Attorney General's motion, saying, among other things, that federal law requires the state to pay its employees under the fair labor standards act.
A St. Clair County judge is expected to hear the motion on Thursday.
The opposition is available in its entirety below.
Opposition to Motion AFSCME v. Rauner 15-CH-475
