Missouri state capitol (Photo: Rick Meyer / KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have sent the state's new Republican governor a bill that would ban mandatory union fees.



House members on Thursday took a final vote on the so-called right-to-work bill.



Gov. Eric Greitens has promised to sign the bill. His Democratic predecessor, Gov. Jay Nixon, vetoed right to work in 2015.



If Greitens signs the bill, Missouri will become the 28th right-to-work state.



Seven of the eight states that surround Missouri already have right-to-work laws, including Kentucky where it passed last month. New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a similar proposal.

Reactions from politicians and organizations across the state has been mixed.

Statement from the Missouri Chamber:

“The Missouri Chamber has worked for decades to bring this freedom to Missouri workers and this economic development tool to our state,” said Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and CEO. “It is exciting to finally be this close to making it law in Missouri. We applaud lawmakers for their commitment to protecting Missouri jobs and Missouri families. It’s a fact, right-to-work laws grow jobs and increase opportunities and economic growth.”

Statement from SEIU Local 1 member and SLU professor Jameson Ramirez:

“We hope Governor Greitens shows that he is truly fighting for the working people of Missouri and vetoes this harmful bill. If not, we’ll know he caved to the special interests, billionaire donors and big corporations that bankrolled his campaign.”

Statement from Americans for Prosperity:

“We applaud the lawmakers in both chambers who voted for right-to-work and stood up for all Missouri workers. Right-to-work guarantees a basic freedom – the freedom to work without mandatory union membership. No one should be fired from a job they love – in a place their skills are wanted – simply for refusing to pay a union. At long last workers in Missouri have been granted the basic freedom to work without fear of being fired for not paying a union."

Statement from the National Federation of Independent Business:

“Seven of the eight states touching Missouri already have right-to-work legislation on the books. Becoming a right-to-work state will immediately make us more competitive regionally and nationally. Employers look at a state’s right-to-work status when deciding where to locate or expand. Becoming a right-to-work state, and becoming more competitive, would create more opportunities for small, family businesses."

Statement from Missouri Rising:

"This is an exciting day for Missourians looking for work, and for the state’s economic climate, which has fallen behind our neighbors in recent years."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.