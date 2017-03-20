Close Sean Spicer holds daily WH press briefing KSDK 12:56 PM. CDT March 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST On mobile? Watch this video on YouTube © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Man shot near Bush Stadium MetroLink stop Woman who drowned in Highland lake remembered by friends Family mourns teenager killed in crash Puppy stolen during Brentwood adoption event Maya Angelou's home for sale Making a difference: Ticket Taker Rescued from Castlewood Park KSDK Breaking Live Video Fundraising efforts underway for children orphaned by fire, drowning More Stories WATCH LIVE: FBI's Comey is expected to address… Mar 20, 2017, 8:38 a.m. Man shot on Busch Stadium MetroLink platform Mar 20, 2017, 5:13 a.m. Family of teen killed in head-on collision seeks… Mar 19, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs