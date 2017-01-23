Sen. Claire McCaskill navigates difficult political landscape

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), questions Defense Secretary nominee, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis speaks during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, on January 12, 2017. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, Custom)

WASHINGTON — When Sen. Claire McCaskill announced she would be a “yes” vote on two of Trump’s Cabinet nominees, there was something for everyone in the Missouri Democrat’s carefully crafted statement.

For the Trump haters, there was a reminder of McCaskill’s election-year feuds with the president-elect.

For Trump lovers, there was praise for the two candidates, Trump’s picks to lead the Defense and Homeland Security departments, and highlights of their “distinguished careers.”

And for independents, there was this pitch for McCaskill’s own moderate bona fides: “I’ve again decided to not let party labels get in the way of good public service.”

Her statement reflects the confirmation minefield that McCaskill and other Senate Democrats — especially those facing re-election in 2018 — are now navigating.

Their dilemma in a nutshell: oppose Trump’s Cabinet selections and risk a backlash from Trump voters who could be key to their own re-election fights, or support the president-elect’s picks and risk a backlash from their own party’s base, including key constituencies such as labor unions, environmental groups, and civil rights organizations.

Already, the NAACP is lobbying McCaskill and other Senate Democrats to vote against Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions ; the Sierra Club is pushing Democrats to vote “no” on Trump’s choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency , Scott Pruitt . And teachers’ unions are pressing them to oppose Trump’s Education secretary candidate, Betsy DeVos .

On the other side of the partisan divide, conservative groups have mobilized in support of these nominees. One group — the Judicial Crisis Network — has even launched a $500,000 ad campaign targeting McCaskill and two other Senate Democrats facing re-election in 2018, in Indiana and North Dakota, with spots urging a “yes” vote on Sessions.

“We were looking at states where we have vulnerable Democrats up in 2018 and also where Trump won by significant margins,” said Carrie Severino , the network’s chief counsel and policy director. “Those are the people who have to choose between following the Democratic Party line and representing their constituents” who voted for Trump.

With Republicans holding majority in the Senate, most of Trump’s picks will win confirmation even if McCaskill and other Democrats all vote no. But they don’t want to come off as obstructionists, in part because any opposition to Trump could become election-season fodder.

For McCaskill, the calculus is particularly dicey. Trump won Missouri by 19 percentage points, a huge margin in what was a swing state when McCaskill first ran in 2006.

“She’s one of the most vulnerable incumbent Democrats in the Senate in a state that went heavily red in this last election,” noted Dave Robertson , a political science professor at the University of Missouri in St. Louis . Because of that, he said, McCaskill will have to walk a fine line as she considers Trump’s Cabinet picks in the coming days — and his policy proposals after that.

McCaskill said she is not factoring politics into any of her decisions.

“I’m looking at each one of (Trump’s nominees) on an individual basis,” she said. “Are they competent? Are they qualified? Do they have common sense? Are they ideologues?”

In her decision to support Gen. James Mattis , Trump’s Defense secretary candidate, and Gen. John Kelly, his choice to lead the Homeland Security Department , McCaskill said both have a quality that Missourians value: “Candor.”

“In my meetings with them, they were honest, and plain-spoken, and didn’t mince words,” McCaskill said in her lengthy Jan. 14 statement explaining her decision to support the two men. “I believe they have the strength to speak truth to power,” she added, in a not-so-subtle suggestion that these nominees could serve as a check on Trump.

So far, McCaskill has not said if she will oppose any of Trump’s picks. Asked to talk about Sessions, she said, “I’m not ready yet.”

Sessions is particularly controversial among civil rights and civil liberties groups, in part because he has embraced Trump’s harsh anti-immigrant positions and been accused of making racially insensitive statements in the past. Sessions' "law-and-order" approach could be a particularly tough sell among African Americans in Missouri, where racial tensions are still raw after the 2014 police shooting of an unarmed 18-year-old in Ferguson.

“(Sessions') selection for that post is troubling given his past and his history,” said Rod Chapel, president of the Missouri chapter of the NAACP. He said McCaskill is getting that message from the group “loud and clear.”

John Hickey, director of the Sierra Club’s Missouri chapter, is bending her ear on another Trump Cabinet candidate, Pruitt, who has drawn strong support from the right as a champion of deregulation and fierce opposition from the left as a yes-man for business interests.

“We are encouraging Sierra Club members across the state of Missouri to call their U.S. senators, to send tweets to their U.S. senators ... (and) to travel to Washington and go the senators’ offices,” he said. “I think McCaskill will be in step with Missourians and reject Pruitt as just a stooge for the fossil fuel industry.”

McCaskill conceded that interest groups and Missouri voters were weighing in with her on a bevy of the upcoming votes.

“One of the blessings about being from Missouri is that no matter what it is, if it’s controversial, there’s plenty of people on both sides,” she said.

Asked whether coming out early for Trump’s Defense and Homeland Security picks would give her wiggle room to oppose others, she said no.

“I’m not looking for room, I’m not looking for political cover,” she said. “I’m actually honestly trying to make individual assessments of these nominees.”

