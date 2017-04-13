Senate advances new St. Louis Zoo tax rules

Saint Louis Zoo ranks No. 3 in the United States and No. 4 in the world. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a bill creating new rules for sales tax increases to fund the St. Louis Zoo.

The Senate gave first approval in voice vote on Thursday. It needs one more vote before it goes to the House.

Sponsor Sen. Gina Walsh said the bill will allow the zoo to raise money to remain a largely free attraction.

The bill allows ballot initiatives to be brought in St. Louis and surrounding counties to raise taxes by up to an eighth of a percent to fund the zoo.

It also caps the total tax at 1 percent for the counties and 2 percent in the city. The bill allows the zoo to charge admission for newly-built facilities.

