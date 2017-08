Today Bill Haine announced that after serving out his term, he will not seek another term in the Illinois Senate. (Photo: Custom)

An Illinois State Senator will step down after 15 years in office.

Today Bill Haine announced that after serving out his term, he will not seek another term in the Illinois Senate.

Haine said he's been battling multiple myeloma for months. Multiple myeloma is a form of blood cancer.

The Democratic senator has represented the 56th district since 2002.

