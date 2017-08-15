STL Co. Council to vote on use of money promised to police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A St. Louis County leader said he's standing up for police funding.

St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder said he wants to make sure Proposition P money will go to police for things like equipment and training. He said that was the intent of the proposition. Voters passed Prop P in April, but there's concern some cities could use the money for things like road repairs.

Language used on the ballot for Prop P said "police and public safety." Now, municipalities are interpreting what "public safety" means. For example, Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation recently told 5 On Your Side, it's too soon to know how his city will spend its share, but it may not be on police alone.

St. Louis County Council is expected to decide how St. Louis County will use its share at a council meeting Tuesday. Harder introduced a resolution that calls on the council to use the County's share of the money to support police. He says he's confident council will vote that way and he hopes other municipalities will follow suit.

"What we are going to doing tonight is we're going to be the leaders here in the community and we're going to say this is what we are going to do with it and it's up to the municipalities to decide what they will use it for," Harder said.

