STL special election will be first under new voter ID law

ST. LOUIS - Voters in St. Louis's 28th ward will head to the polls Tuesday to pick from four candidates vying for the Board of Alderman seat formerly held by Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It'll be the first local election where you'll need to show a photo ID in order to vote.

A government issued photo ID, like a driver's license, passport, or military ID, is the cleanest and easiest way to cast a ballot.



You can also show a voter registration card, school ID, or paycheck, but must sign a statement declaring you are who you say you are.



Your other choice is to cast a provisional ballot, which counts only if your signature matches the voter registry, or if you return to your polling place with a photo ID later.

