Vicky Hartzler's push to ban transgender troops sparks turmoil, backlash

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville. (Photo: Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY, Custom)

WASHINGTON - Rep. Vicky Hartzler declined to say Thursday how the Trump administration should go about discharging the estimated 6,000 transgender troops currently serving in military — a policy she pushed the White House to adopt.

“This is something that the administration is going to have to work out the details of,” Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, told the News-Leader.

Trump announced the new policy in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, after what Hartzler described as a “concerted effort” by her and other GOP lawmakers to bring the matter to the president’s attention.

Hartzler and others argue that the policy allowing transgender troops to serve — enacted by former President Obama’s Defense secretary — was hurting U.S. military readiness and morale, an assertion critics flatly reject. Hartzler also said the military should not have to pay for sex-change operations and other medical care for transgender individuals, though a recent Pentagon-funded study found the costs were relatively minimal.

On July 13, Hartzler offered an amendment to a major defense policy bill that would have barred the military from paying for sex-change surgeries. But about two dozen Republicans joined with House Democrats to defeat that measure.

“Gen. Mattis had asked that we not do that,” said Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., who opposed Hartzler’s amendment, referring to Trump’s Defense secretary, Gen. Jim Mattis. Mattis had already announced on June 30 that the Pentagon would delay, until at least 2018, rolling out its policy for recruiting new transgender troops into the ranks.

MacArthur said Mattis called lawmakers — including Hartzler — and asked them to drop any “lightning rod” provisions that would bog the bill down and to pass a “clean uncomplicated defense bill that focuses on the defense of our nation.”

“Secretary Mattis is the one who can best assess what our needs are” in terms of transgender policies, MacArthur said.

Hartzler said Mattis did call her, but he did not ask her to drop her amendment.

“We had a very good discussion about the entire issue,” she said. But Mattis would not promise to rescind the Obama-era policy, Hartlzer said, so she decided to move forward.

After the House defeated her amendment, Hartzler and her GOP allies took their campaign directly to the White House. She would not say who she talked to, except to say she did not speak directly to the president.

“There was a concerted effort by many individuals to reach out to President Trump and to encourage him to reverse the policy,” she said. “I did not talk to him personally but he was aware of my concerns. And I appreciate him listening and doing the right thing.”

But Trump’s tweets created turmoil at the Pentagon, where military leaders were caught off guard by the announcement. And White House officials did not seem prepared to say when or how the policy would be implemented.

On Thursday, military leaders moved to reassure transgender troops that their jobs and health care are safe — at least for now. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Gen. Joe Dunford, told all the service chiefs in a memo that there will be no changes in transgender policy until Mattis receives specific direction from the White House.

The White House could not say when that direction would come. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday there was no timetable to implement Trump's tweets on Wednesday morning that declared transgender troops would not be welcome to serve in any capacity, and that the military would not pay for their medical treatment.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans and Democrats alike slammed Trump’s tweets, saying it was a bizarre way to announce a policy change and disrespectful to those serving now. There were also indications that lawmakers might try to restrict Trump’s planned order.

“Any American who meets current medical and readiness standards should be allowed to continue serving,” said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “There is no reason to force service members who are able to fight, train, and deploy to leave the military — regardless of their gender identity.”

There may be as many as 6,600 transgender troops on the military's active duty force of 1.3 million, according to a study by the RAND Corp., a non-partisan think tank commissioned by the Pentagon to study the issue.

That study concluded that only a few hundred of that 6,600 subset would seek medical treatment in any year. RAND found those costs would total no more than $8 million per year. Hartzler disputes the RAND analysis.

But replacing transgender service members would likely be far more costly. The Army, for example, is spending $300 million this year on bonuses and ads to recruit 6,000 soldiers. That does not include the money needed to train, equip and pay them.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., a member of the Armed Services Committee, said lawmakers should wade into the debate.

“We should go back to looking at the (RAND) study and being thorough about this,” she said. “Reasonable people can disagree about what the military should pay for. But I don’t think reasonable people disagree that we should honor anyone who is willing to give their life for our country.”

She predicted there would be an effort to address Trump’s order when the Senate takes up a sweeping defense policy bill, something other lawmakers confirmed.

“There are several people who are working on it,” said Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the ranking Democrat on the Armed Services panel. Reed declined to elaborate but said: “I’m sure it’s going to be an issue.”

