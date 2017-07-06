Vote delayed at Illinois Capitol amid report of hazardous material

Illinois lawmakers did not vote on a state budget on the last day of the legislative session.

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - A critical override vote on a package of budget bills is being delayed as authorities investigate a report of hazardous material in the Illinois Capitol.

Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs told Gatehouse Media on Thursday that the building is on lockdown after a woman allegedly threw a powdery substance in the governor's office.

The building isn't being evacuated, but those who aren't inside the building are being kept outside.

Emergency vehicles have arrived at the scene.

An announcement was made inside the House chambers where lawmakers and reporters are gathered to instruct people not to enter or exit the building.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's office, which oversees Capitol security, said one person was taken into custody Thursday. He did not have further details.

