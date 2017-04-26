What is net neutrality and what would its reversal mean?

File photo from Getty ThinkStock

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, kicked off a process Wednesday that may result in the rolling back of net neutrality regulations passed by the agency two years ago. Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions:

Q: What is net neutrality?

A: Net neutrality, or open Internet, is the principle that Internet service providers (ISPs) should give consumers access to all legal content and applications on an equal basis, without favoring some sources or blocking others. It prohibits ISPs from charging content providers for speedier delivery of their content on "fast lanes" and deliberately slowing the content from content providers that may compete with ISPs.

Q: Are there net neutrality rules now? Why should I care?

A: Yes. In February 2015, the FCC, then chaired by Democrat Tom Wheeler, passed regulations giving the agency the ability to protect the principles of net neutrality. In the 3-2 vote, Democratic commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel voted yes, along with Wheeler, who was appointed by President Obama, while then-commissioner Pai and commissioner Michael O'Rielly, both Republicans, voted no.

The regulations aim to ensure that all the Internet content you want to access — be it streaming video, audio or other material — will be treated equally by ISPs. Another goal: to give start-ups and entrepreneurs access to broadband networks without undue influence from the ISPs.

Q: So how did this change things when I'm, say, streaming Netflix?

A: In theory, the only thing that changed is that there are actual regulations on the books that prohibit ISPs' discriminating against content. An ISP will be prohibited from slowing the delivery of a TV show simply because it's streamed by a video company that competes with a subsidiary of the ISP. That doesn't mean everyone gets the same level of Internet service — remember, customers already pay for different speeds.

Q: What's the difference between an ISP and a content provider?

A: An ISP is a company that provides you with access to the Internet, like AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Cox and Charter. Content providers include companies like Netflix and Amazon that create and/or distribute videos and programs. Sometimes an ISP is also a content provider — and that's one of the big points of contention. Traditional content companies, which include Google and Facebook, are worried that telecom and cable companies that increasingly own news sites and streaming entertainment services will give preferential benefit to their own subsidiaries.

For instance, Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, delivers TV shows and movies through its pay TV and broadband services.

Q: What is the FCC trying to do now?

A: Pai, who was named chairman by President Trump three months ago, voted against the rules in 2015 and has publicly said he wants to replace those regulations. Pai has called the rules, which were supported by President Obama, an intrusive example of government overreach. He especially dislikes how the FCC based the 2015 rules on authority from Title II of the Communications Act of 1934. That allows the agency to oversees ISPs as if they are utilities or "common carriers" like the traditional landline phone system.

Q: Why did the FCC even come up with Internet regulations?

A: The agency has been attempting to get some regulations on the books for more than a decade. The previous set was tossed out by a federal court in January 2014. Since then, the agency has had no official authority to protect an open Internet.

Q: Who supports net neutrality?

A: Content providers, Apple and Google among them, support net neutrality — and the rules that were passed Thursday. They say consumers are already paying for connectivity, and they deserve to get a quality experience. Many consumers support the idea of rules to protect the openness of the Internet. More than 4 million people filed public comments with the FCC about net neutrality, more than any on any issue it has handled. Some of those filing were trade associations and companies, but the majority were average people, supporting net neutrality.

Q: So who's against net neutrality?

A: More than two-dozen broadband companies, including AT&T, Comcast, Cox and Verizon, call the rules too heavy-handed and a harm to investment and innovation. They say they are not necessarily against an open Internet, but oppose the rules because they put ISPs at a disadvantage.

Q: What happens next?

A: The FCC will vote next month to begin a public comment period, which would lead to a new set of regulations. Those will then require a vote. Meanwhile, opponents have challenged the current rules in court, but a federal court affirmed them in the first challenge last summer. Some Republicans in Congress have supported open-Internet legislation that would supersede the FCC rules. Democrats say they will oppose the overturning of the current rules.

