White House releases details of President Trump's Springfield visit

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - President Donald Trump is expected to speak for 30 to 45 minutes at a Springfield manufacturing company this week, the White House said Monday.

The president's plans call for him to arrive at the Springfield-Branson National Airport just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and then drive to the Loren Cook Company, which makes ventilation equipment, 2707 N. Barnes St.

Trump is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. about tax reform, though the president is not known for sticking to his scripts. He's expected to depart after the conclusion of his speech.

Loren Cook Company, which makes ventilation equipment, at 2707 N. Barnes St. (Photo: Nathan Papes/News-Leader)

The event appears to be set as a formal presidential visit, not a campaign-style rally.

The president's visit will follow his visits to Phoenix (a campaign-style event centered around immigration) and to Houston (in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the deadly storm that devastated America's fourth-largest city).

Officials at the Cook company invested nearly a quarter of a million dollars in Missouri politics in the 2016 election cycle, supporting candidates including U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, Gov. Eric Greitens, gubernatorial candidate John Brunner, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and Springfield Councilwoman Kristi Fulnecky, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Loren Cook Company, which makes ventilation equipment, at 2707 N. Barnes St. (Photo: Nathan Papes/News-Leader)

Loren Cook II and Gerald "Chip" Cook Jr. both contributed money to support Trump's successful campaign, and Loren Cook also contributed to the Black Conservatives Fund, according to the Federal Election Commission.

A spokeswoman for the Cook company said nobody with the business was willing to comment on Trump's visit.

The Trump campaign said in a news release in August 2016 that every Missouri Republican serving in or running for Congress or state office supported the New York businessman.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved