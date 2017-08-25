Why did President Trump pick Springfield?

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Ralph Freso/Getty Images, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Springfield's going to be in the national spotlight next week when President Donald Trump visits to talk about taxes.

"Tax reform is one of the top items on the agenda of both President Trump and the Republican Party, and the White House wants to use this speech to focus attention on this effort," said Dave Robertson, a professor of political science at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Specific details on what Trump might say about taxes have been scarce, but there's another question to address before the president speaks Wednesday: Why Springfield?

The political demographics of the region make it a favorable destination. Trump carried the state easily in November, garnering half a million more votes than Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

In Greene County, Trump won with 60 percent of the vote — a slightly larger margin than across the rest of the state. His margins were even higher in the rural areas surrounding Springfield.

"We're a big stronghold down here in the 7th (Congressional) District, got him a lot of votes," said Danette Proctor, chairwoman of the Greene County Republican Central Committee. She also noted it was "pretty cool" that Trump's visit would come almost exactly a year after Vice President Mike Pence, then a candidate, held a rally in downtown Springfield.

This aligns with what several professors who study politics told the News-Leader as they pointed to several other reasons why Trump might feel comfortable starting a tax reform push in Springfield.

"Trump has support in Missouri and especially in the southwest corner," said Elisabeth Dudash-Buskirk, a socio-political communication professor at Missouri State University. "He wants to kick off somewhere to draw attention to the lower economic classes, working classes, farmers, hard workers, but (also) somewhere he is liked, especially for a new tax policy."

Continuing on this line, Dudash-Buskirk described the visit as a way for Trump to spend time in America's heartland. "A good bit of his time in the coal mining areas, the steel workers, the auto workers, may have suggested his farmers (and) heartland workers feel forgotten and he wants to reconnect."

As University of Missouri-Columbia professor Peverill Squire noted, Trump "is likely to face a friendly audience" in Springfield.

Dudash-Buskirk also said Trump may consider the visit a thank-you of sorts for having MSU's chorale sing at his inauguration in January and might want to show an affinity for fellow Republicans Sen. Roy Blunt and Gov. Eric Greitens, who won their respective races with narrower margins than Trump's victory in Missouri.

Dan Ponder, a professor of political science at Drury University, also noted that this corner of Missouri is "heavily Republican" and "it would not do" for Trump to go to St. Louis or Kansas City — bigger cities, but Democratic hotbeds.

Trump's last campaign-style rally was earlier this week in Phoenix. The president was met with a friendly crowd inside an arena and protesters in the streets outside.

Springfield's smaller size might have worked to its favor, Dudash-Buskirk said. Picking the third-largest city in Missouri could come as a surprise and draw more attention to his message and "allow for great security."

"It will be easy to control crowds here," she said, because "it is a smaller city than most, but will draw attention because it is a kick-off and a lot of people will ask, 'Why Springfield, Missouri?'"

In addition to the Springfield area being mostly red, Ponder said, "St. Louis and K.C. might be less hospitable to Trump."

He referenced the possibility of unfavorable Trump-related press regarding the unrest in Ferguson in 2014 and the more recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Plus with race on everyone's mind, my guess is he does not want to go near Ferguson lest it meet with hardcore resistance on a larger scale," Ponder continued. "Many in this area are critical of his response to Charlottesville, but (Springfield) is not quite as large and certainly more conservative."

Missouri as a whole has voted more conservatively in recent years, leading to what many see as a difficult time ahead for U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat.

Proctor, a local GOP leader, said she thought Trump "could help out in the McCaskill race and energize the base" while Republican candidates jockey to replace McCaskill, who is seeking her third term.

Robertson, the UMSL professor, said there was precedent for a presidential visit such as Trump coming to Springfield leading up to a midterm election such as the 2018 race.

"Other presidents push their agendas and the election of their allies in the months preceding an off-year election," Robertson said. "Presidents Reagan (1986) and George W. Bush (2002) both visited Springfield in support of Republican Senate candidates."

Bush spoke at what was then Southwest Missouri State University in 2002 to support former U.S. Sen. Jim Talent, R-Missouri. The 43rd president stumped for Talent again in 2006.

The Springfield speech signals that Trump wants Republicans in Congress to move on after they failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and switch tactics to tackle taxes.

"I assume the GOP members of the state congressional delegation would be supportive of whatever sort of tax package might eventually emerge, so (Trump) doesn't need to persuade them," said Squire, the Mizzou professor. "He might hope to pressure Sen. McCaskill on taxes, but in the absence of any actual legislation to tout, that probably won't work. Consequently, it is not clear what the administration hopes to accomplish with this visit."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved