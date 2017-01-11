KSDK
Why Sasha Obama wasn't at her dad's farewell speech

The youngest Obama daughter missed her dad's farewell address in Chicago because she had an exam the next day.

Emily Brown , USATODAY , WXIA 9:10 AM. CST January 11, 2017

The Internet didn't see President Obama's youngest daughter at his farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday, and it's freaking out.

As Obama gave an emotional farewell address to the nation from his home turf, cameras cut to familiar faces in the front row.

Vice President Biden was there receiving shout outs from his bestie-in-chief. Oldest daughter, Malia Obama, was holding Michelle Obama's hand and wiping tears.

But. We. Don't. See. Sasha.

The Internet has some ideas on where she might be.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And what will the 44th president's legacy be after his farewell address?

 

But, we probably know this is true for the 15-year-old high-schoooler.

 

Good luck, Sasha!

