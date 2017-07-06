Will Missouri officials give your private info to the feds?

Voter reigstration application (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - - President Trump's voter fraud commission has asked states across the country for what many consider private information on voters.

Governor Eric Greitens, Missouri and Secretary of State John Ashcroft, both Republicans, say the law entitles the president to some of the information his commission wants.

But they're firm on one point: what's considered private by Missouri rules will stay in Missouri.

After winning the election, President Donald Trump claimed he would have won the popular vote if it weren't for millions of illegal votes.



He signed an executive order establishing a commission to root out voter fraud and that commission is requesting information from all 50 states. Many are saying they will refuse to respond to the requests. Missouri says it will comply in part.

“If there's public information that's available to anyone that's a separate issue. Private information needs to remain private,” said Greitens.

What does the Governor consider private?

“People's social security numbers, dates of birth,” Greitens said. “Private information needs to remain private and I'm committed to making sure that we protect the privacy of the people of the state of Missouri.”

"In Missouri, we don't collect party affiliation," Ashcroft said. "We don't have closed primaries you don’t have to choose a party when you vote so we don’t keep that information. In Missouri, your social security number is not public. The last four digits are not public information."

Ashcroft said he will provide what he said his predecessors have provided. It includes whether you voted in the past and how many times you voted. He emphasized the state will not provide who or what you voted for.

"The law says we are required to give public information," he said. "We have no onus to give private information and with the Sunshine request like this, it is our duty to say no."

Ashcroft said he has no statistics on whether voter fraud is relevant in Missouri but he cited incidents he said show it does occur including but not limited to the election of Missouri Representative John Rizzo. Two relatives later admitted they provided fraudulent information about their address to vote for Rizzo. He won by one vote.

The ACLU released a statement saying it plans to check what the secretary of state does release to the federal government by requesting his report through the this state's open records or “Sunshine” laws.

© 2017 KSDK-TV