Power outage forces evacuation at assisted living facility

ST. LOUIS - The Aboussie Pavilion, an assisted living facility in the Bevo neighborhood, was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a power outage.

The staff said Saturday night's storm caused the power outage at the senior assisted living facility. Emergency responders were called to the building around 7:30 a.m. for two people trapped in an elevator. The two people were rescued but fire fighters realized the building's air conditioning wasn't working.

Firefighters went door to door checking on residents. Two medics and two ambulances, along with a fire truck were on standby at the facility for most of the day.

The Department of Health determined the building needed to be evacuated in the afternoon. Some of the residents stayed in another building at the facility, others stayed with family or friends. In all, 198 residents were evacuated.

Residents were able to return home Sunday evening. There were no reports of any injuries.

