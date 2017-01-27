President Bush on last round of antibiotics, could be discharged this weekend

Photo tweeted by the Bush family spokesman of President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara.

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush continues to improve at Houston Methodist Hospital and may be discharged over the weekend, says family spokesman Jim McGrath.

Bush is making daily improvements at the hospital where he is being treated for pneumonia and is taking his last round of antibiotics in preparation for a possible discharge over the weekend.

The 92-year-old former president was moved out of the intensive care unit Monday. Former First Lady Barbara Bush was at his side again Tuesday after being discharged from the same hospital on Monday where she was treated for bronchitis.

