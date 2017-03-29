President Trump signs law declaring National Vietnam War Veterans Day

An act of Congress honoring Vietnam veterans with a day of recognition was signed into law by President Trump on Tuesday, per a White House press release. March 29 is now designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day by the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 according to Gateway Pundit. The U.S. flag is to be flown in commemoration of those who served in Vietnam.



The bipartisan bill was sponsored by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind. The bill passed the Senate last month and the House last week.



Forty-four years have passed since the last U.S. troops withdrew from Vietnam. Due to the unpopularity of the war, veterans returning home were often met with disdain and did not receive support or gratitude for their service.



“Some of them were actually treated quite poorly,” Toomey said. “And that was a tragic period in our history driven by people’s perceptions of the war. Fortunately, that, I think, is behind us now. And I hope and I believe we’ve gotten to a place where the American people realize how much we really should be grateful to the men and the women who served this country in Vietnam during that very, very difficult time.”



Out of the 2.7 million U.S. service members who served in Vietnam, more than 58,000 were killed and more than 304,000 were wounded. An estimate by the Smithsonian suggests that approximately 271,000 Vietnam veterans may have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Previously, a proclamation by President Obama declared March 29, 2012, Vietnam Veterans Day. With the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 signed into law, Vietnam veterans will be commemorated annually for their service.

MilitaryTimes