'Press 3' for election interference, Russian ministry voicemail jokes

In a cheeky bout of April Fools' Day fun, the Russian foreign ministry has posted a proposed voicemail message for its embassy answering machines to help callers seeking Russian hackers or requesting interference in elections.

The "pilot" audio was posted Saturday on the foreign ministry's Facebook page among legitimate posts about bilateral discussions with Kyrgyzstan and daily briefings.

Министерство иностранных дел России разработало пилотную аудиозапись автоответчика для российских дипломатических миссий за рубежом pic.twitter.com/eLl8Jgcgzt — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) April 1, 2017

The post is billed as an answering machine message, in Russian and English, being tried out for Russian embassies and consulates.

“To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1,” the recording begins. Press 2 “to use the services of Russian hackers,” and 3 “to request election interference.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, telling an interviewer this week, "Read my lips — no."

The Associated Press says an unidentified duty officer at the ministry confirms the foreign ministry post is an official joke.

And he was serious.

