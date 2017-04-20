Pro-pot activists plan to hand out joints outside U.S. Capitol

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Custom)

WASHINGTON - Advocates for legalized pot plan to hand out free joints to Congressional staffers and reporters who work on Capitol Hill.



The action scheduled for Thursday afternoon is intended as a protest against federal interference with states that have legal pot.



Recreational marijuana is legal in the District of Columbia as a result of a ballot initiative voters approved in 2014. Giving it away for free is also legal, so participants in Thursday's action won't be risking arrest. The city government has been barred by Congress from taxing pot or regulating its sale.



Another protest is scheduled for Monday that could lead to arrests. Activists plan to light up and smoke pot near the Capitol. Smoking in public remains illegal in Washington, although the prohibition often goes unenforced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 Associated Press