Prop 2, stadium funding fails

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Grandmother's guilty plea in grandson's death
-
Panera Bread Company sold to JAB Holding
-
Mayoral race results: Krewson vs. Jones
-
Atherton H.S. student bit by shark
-
New details in Berkeley woman's death
-
Deal Guy: $25 Miracle Lamp?
-
Explosion investigation could take months
-
One man completes 2017 Barkley Marathons
-
Jeffco deputies hilariously troll sign warning of speed trap
More Stories
-
Panera Bread agrees to sale to Krispy Kreme owner,…Apr. 5, 2017, 6:08 a.m.
-
Grandmother pleads guilty to murder of her own grandsonApr. 5, 2017, 4:57 a.m.
-
Brother of man charged in Monica Sykes case accused…Apr. 4, 2017, 4:31 p.m.