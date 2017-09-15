Protesters block streets following Stockley decision

ST. LOUIS - Protesters took to the streets in downtown St. Louis Friday after a judge found former St. Louis police officer not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The decision was announced shortly before 9 a.m. Protesters took to the streets near the Civil Courts building at Market Street and Tucker Boulevard, peacefully demonstrating their opposition to the decision.

The marched to the on-ramp of I-64 at Clark Street, but officers on bicycles formed a human chain to prevent them from shutting down highway traffic. The protesters left the area without any physical confrontations.

Demonstrators then walked north on 14th Street and then east on Washington Avenue. Police say one person was arrested in that area around 11 a.m. for damaging a police vehicle.

Around 1 p.m. demonstrators gathered along Tucker between Spruce and Clark streets. Police say officers were on buses to leave the area, but they were blocked in by protesters who threw rocks at the buses.

According to tweets from police, water bottles were thrown at officers, and parts of Tucker and Washington Ave. are closed. 5 On Your Side reporter Jacob Long saw police use pepper spray on a protester who appeared to be blocking a Metro bus.

JUST IN: Our cameras were rolling when police maced this protestor downtown who appeared to be blocking this Metro bus. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/6r2tfYNLXN — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) September 15, 2017

The protests were sparked after Judge Timothy Wilson released his decision, finding Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Some schools have closed and some events have been postponed through the weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

