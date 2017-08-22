Protesters fill Central West End

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - "Get off the sidewalk" protesters chanted at patrons dining outside restaurants in the posh St. Louis Central West End neighborhood Tuesday night.

"White silence is violence" the group of about 50 chanted between songs and impromptu speeches on bull horns as they shut down traffic at the intersection of Euclid and Maryland around 8:30 p.m.

"We are here because we want you to know we are frustrated," one protester shouted.

Earlier in the day St. Louis Metropolitan Police shot and killed a person they described as a 30-year-old male after officers said the individual came at officers with a kitchen knife cutting one of them causing nonlife threatening injuries that sent the officer to the hospital.

"Black trans lives matter" was another chant by protesters as at least six police patrol cars sat on the perimeter of the protest.

The group continues to block traffic as of 9 p.m.

© 2017 KSDK-TV