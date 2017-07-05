Puppy found abandoned in airport bathroom flooded with adoption requests

A puppy found abandoned inside a Las Vegas airport bathroom included a note that is moving many to try to find him a new home. (Photo: Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue CMDR via Facebook)

Chewy, a Chihuahua-mix, was found in a bathroom at the McCarren Airport in Las Vegas along with a letter from his former owner.

In the note, the former owner mentioned she was in an abusive relationship and could not afford to get the puppy on the flight.

“She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart but she has no other option,” the note read.

The note also mentioned the former owner’s “ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy so much please love and take care of him.”

Members from Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue CMDR, the shelter that has been housing Chewy since he was found, noted they have been flooded with requests to adopt the pup.

As soon as Chewy is fully recovered from his injuries, shelter members said he will be available for adoption.

