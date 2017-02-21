Racially-charged 'White Power' YouTube video stirs controversy

A racially-charged YouTube video that started circulating on social media has fueled local controversy and prompted outrage from students attending Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. (Photo: YouTube)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- "White power, white, white power!"

Those are the lyrics from a now-removed YouTube video that started circulating overnight on social media, and it's fueled local controversy and sparked outrage from students attending Old Dominion University.

The YouTube video shows a woman wearing an ODU sweatshirt and a shirt that states "My President is White Again," while dancing to racially-charged rap lyrics and waving a gun.

Some of the lyrics from the video are "Hang a n*****... white power," and "Shoutout to the Confederate Flag and the KKK, I salute," as well as "Back to the plantations, picking cotton."

In the video, she raps that African-American individuals "collect welfare," "have babies," and "sit around."

While it's not clear if the woman in the video attends Old Dominion University, the university has denounced the video and released this statement:

From the moment students set foot on campus, Old Dominion University fosters a climate of inclusion. We take great pride in the displays of unity and mutual support that take place here every day.



This morning, the University community learned of an extremely offensive video circulating online that features a person wearing an Old Dominion University branded shirt. This is an outrageous act of hate and intolerance and we are sickened by this vile video. There is no place on this campus for hate and divisiveness.



University administrators are taking this matter seriously and University police are investigating. If you have any information that may be helpful to this investigation, please call the ODU Police Department at 757-683-4000.



These types of incidents stand as a stark reminder that we must continue our resolve to educate on the importance of civility and inclusion. It is what we as a Monarch Nation stand for and represent every day.



We understand that hateful words and messages cause harm, and our beloved university community stands together to support each other. Our Counseling Center is open to anyone who needs support and the Office of Intercultural Relations staff are available to all who would like to engage in discussion and in support of one another.



We are a caring and inclusive university community, and united, we strongly denounce the video and stand against hate. Our resolve to build a unified campus community is stronger than ever.



Sincerely,



John R. Broderick Rachael Edmonds

President SGA President

ODU's NAACP chapter also tweeted that blatant racism and disrespect towards the black community will not be tolerated.

Blatant racism & disrespect towards the black community, black lives, black history or any group will not be accepted at #ODU — ODU NAACP (@NAACP_ODU) February 21, 2017

We will be providing a safe space Tonight to discuss this horrible video. Hampton Newport News Room. 7pm #ODU — ODU NAACP (@NAACP_ODU) February 21, 2017

The YouTube account also featured videos of The Black Widow, a local citizen who dresses as a superhero in Norfolk. However, we contacted The Black Widow and he stated he is not involved with the video, and does not have any association with the YouTube account.

YouTube has since removed the video, stating that it violated the site's policy on hate speech.

If you recognize who is young lady is, please report her to ODU Police at police@odu.edu or 757-683-4003. #ODU pic.twitter.com/0GoGIX15bf — Mace News (@ODU_MACENEWS) February 21, 2017

Soooo here is the video that #odu tried to get removed from the internet. Gotta be quicker than… https://t.co/FfNXFLAZs5 — Shanise W. I (@ShaniseThe1st) February 21, 2017

