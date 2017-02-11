Rallies for, and against, Planned Parenthood in St. Louis

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Supporters, and opponents, of Planned Parenthood have turned out in large numbers for rallies in St. Louis.



Anti-abortion activists staged rallies around the country Saturday calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood. But in some cities, including St. Louis, counter-protesters outnumbered demonstrators.



The largest gathering in St. Louis began as a Facebook exchange among 15 friends three weeks ago suggesting a counter-protest against anti-abortion activists. It grew to several thousand people Saturday who gathered for a rally in a park and a march, many carrying signs that read, "I stand with Planned Parenthood."



Another rally outside the Planned Parenthood office in St. Louis drew a few hundred people, a mix of supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood.

