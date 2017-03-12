RAW VIDEO: April the giraffe gets a bite to eat

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Man dies after hitting police cruiser on I-64
-
Maryville senior Clarke a superstar in E-Sports
-
Rep. under fire for prenatal coverage remark
-
Suspect shot to death after pointing gun at officers
-
Ellis Valentine: "Service work will never go away in this world, in this country"
-
Decoding your teen's bedroom
-
So long and farewell, Mike Rush
-
Daylight Savings Time resumes tomorrow
More Stories
-
Wintry mix possible for Monday morning rushMar 12, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Travel warnings issued for Mexico spring breakMar 11, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
-
How long do I have to watch that giraffe before it…Mar 12, 2017, 9:46 a.m.