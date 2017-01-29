Refugee ban could be used as ISIL recruiting tool, some say

Muslim men pray during a demonstration against the immigration ban that was imposed by President Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

President Trump's ban on refugees from mostly Muslim nations could be used as propaganda by the Islamic State to recruit more violence-prone members, experts said Sunday.

“It (the ban) is giving a pretty good recruiting tool to ISIS,” said Stuart Shapiro, a professor and director of the Public Policy Program at the Bloustein School at Rutgers University.

Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from the U.S. stemmed from comments he made in 2015 as a Republican presidential candidate in the aftermath of terrorist attacks here and abroad by radicalized Muslims claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, also known as ISIL or ISIS.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton initially raised concerns publicly that Trump’s comments were being used as a recruiting tool by terrorists in December 2015. But she was criticized by fact checkers at the time for a lack of evidence.

Shortly after Clinton’s criticism, Al Shabaab, the East African affiliate of the al-Qaeda terrorist group, released a 51-minute video telling "Muslims of the West" they are not welcome in countries like the United States.

The video noted that the U.S. has a history of "slavery, segregation, lynching, and Ku Klux Klan, and tomorrow, it will be a land of religious discrimination and concentration camps."

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the video then shows Trump calling for a temporary but "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the U.S" and urges American Muslims to leave the U.S. and join the group.

On March 24, Newsweek reported that an ISIL video released in the wake of a terrorist attack on Brussels featured an audio clip from Trump commenting on how that city had become an “absolute horror show” because of terrorist activity.

Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told CNN at the time that while Trump's comment in the Brussels video may not seem inflammatory, “if you game it out from the perspective of, say, ISIS, and they think Donald Trump is a great recruiting tool, then probably they don't want to play him up too much before the election because they'd want him to win.”

Gartenstein-Ross said that other videos may exist, and there may be other instances of Trump’s comments being used as “propaganda.”

Rutgers’ Shapiro, who studies “risk assessment” in government policy, sees an ominous trade-off in Friday’s executive order, which targets refugees and visitors to the U.S. from seven countries with ties to ISIL – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“By instituting this order, which allegedly attempts to decrease the risk of a terrorist attack, we may have increased that risk,” he said.

Michael Stefanone, a communications professor at the University at Buffalo who has studied the psychological impact of government policy through social media, believes some people could view the ban as reinforcement of a “them vs. us” mentality against Muslims – and react violently.

“Attitudes can predict behavior … not always, but often,” Stefanone said. “In the end, policies like these increase negativity around the world.”

Stefanone said the ban and the rhetoric behind it could “certainly” be used by ISIL as a recruiting tool through social media and other networks.

Michelle Benson, an associate professor of political science at University at Buffalo, envisions a reinforced, anti-American dialogue between ISIL and people living in nations impacted by the ban.

She said ISIL leaders will likely tell the Iraqi people that after invading their land, toppling their leader, leaving the nation in political and economic shambles and asking for help to fight terrorism, Americans now say that all Iraqis are a threat.

In Syria, radicals will likely argue that the U.S. is willing to bomb the country, but not help the refugee people whose lives have been destroyed, she said.

“As long as the U.S. has a one-size-fits-all policy that only applies to Muslim countries, this policy will be used as a recruitment tool,” she warned.

Government leaders in the U.S. and around the world expressed the same concerns over the past weekend.

Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, took to Twitter on Saturday to denounce what he termed as a “#Muslimban.”

Zarif called Trump’s actions “a great gift to extremists and their supporters” and said it showed the “baselessness of U.S. claims of friendship with the Iranian people.”

Iraqi leaders, in retaliation to the order, are considering banning all American passport-holders entry into Iraq, including military and contract workers, and may expel some Americans already there.

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, Sen. John McCain, a veteran and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that he was particularly concerned about the ban’s impact on the Iraqi people – whose troops are fighting side-by-side with American forces in a battle to retake the city of Mosul.

“The effect will probably in some areas give ISIS some more propaganda,” McCain noted.

