Registered sex offender attempts to kidnap girl from Georgia restaurant

GLYNN COUNTY, GA. - A registered sex offender is accused of trying to kidnap a child from a Georgia barbecue restaurant.

According to a press release from the Glynn County Police department, an 11-year-old child was able to run away from her almost-captor at the Sonny's BBQ located at 5328 New Jesup Highway.

The victim said that she went into the restroom and was followed in by a man who grabbed her around her mouth and throat. She was able to kick and scream and fight him off and run out of the bathroom.

The suspect, John Schuler, 40, is from Waycross and was arrested inside the Sonny's. Schuler is a registered sex offender, convicted of child molestation in 2008. He has been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

