Report: Russians Impersonated Real American Muslims to Stir Chaos on Social Media
The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is still underway. And now sources are stating that Russians impersonated American muslims to stir chaos on social media during the same time. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KSDK 6:18 PM. CDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman shares message for St. Louis
-
Superintendent resigns after newspaper column
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Don't Fall For This Netflix Scam
-
This Is How To Cut The Cord - The Deal Guy
-
A proper introduction to "Nacho Man"
-
3 women allegedly sexually assaulted by SLU student-athletes
-
Calls for investigation into Galleria arrests
-
Protesters rally at Busch, march Downtown
-
4-year-old shoots self in hand, mouth
More Stories
-
STL mayor, police chief call for independent…Sep 27, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
-
Woman says fried chicken was thrown at her while…Sep 27, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
-
Origami butterflies with ominous message appear in…Sep 27, 2017, 4:07 p.m.