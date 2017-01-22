Reports: At least 11 killed in Georgia storms

Eleven people were killed and more than 20 injured as violent storms rolled through parts of Georgia, authorities said Sunday.

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency told the Associated Press the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

Emergency dispatch in Brooks County told USA TODAY that at least two people were killed there in storms Saturday and early Sunday. Earlier, officials in the Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WXIA-TV in Atlanta that at least two people died there.

Howden told AP all the deaths were related to severe weather but could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause. The severe thunderstorms that rolled through the state left an Ashburn family without a home, WXIA reported. A massive tree fell through the living room, causing the roof to cave in and breaking a window and leaving lots of water damage.

USA TODAY