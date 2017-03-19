American journalist and author Jimmy Breslin in his office at the Daily News May 19, 1983 in New York City. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images) (Photo: Yvonne Hemsey, 1983 Yvonne Hemsey)

NEW YORK CITY - Jimmy Breslin, the iconic and Pulitizer Prize-winning columnist who hypnotized New Yorkers with simple but stirring prose for almost half a century, died Sunday at his Manhattan home.

Breslin had been ill with pneumonia, and his death was confirmed by his wife, Ronnie Eldridge, The New York Times reported.

Breslin was working for the city's tabloid Daily News when he won a Pulitzer in 1986 for commentary.

"As a columnist, he found human angles that went straight to the heart of the story," the Pulitzer committee said.

He also authored several books, including The Gang that Couldn’t Shoot Straight, a humor-filled account of a Brooklyn mob, and Damon Runyon: A Life a profile of a fabled columnist who preceded him. His own memoir was entitled I Want to Thank My Brain for Remembering Me.

