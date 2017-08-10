Rifle believed linked to Missouri officer's slaying found

Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton, Missouri. (Photo: Missouri State Highway Patrol, Custom)

CLINTON, MO. (AP) - Investigators say they have found a rifle believed to have been used in last weekend's shooting death of a western Missouri police officer.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the unspecified gun was found Thursday in a creek about two miles north of Clinton, where 37-year-old officer Gary Michael was shot and killed Sunday night.



Lowe says he couldn't immediately specify the style of the rifle or how investigators came to find it.



A suspect in Michael's death, 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, was arrested late Tuesday after a two-day manhunt and is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.



McCarthy's public defender, Alice Wasson, told The Associated Press that a not guilty plea will be entered on McCarthy's behalf during a court appearance Friday.

