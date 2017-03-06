EB I-64 now open after rollover crash

KSDK – The eastbound lanes of I-64 near Chesterfield Airport Road are now open after multi-vehicle accident.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. and involved a SUV and a passenger vehicle. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and stuck the other vehicle.

All lanes on I-64 are now open — Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) March 6, 2017

Five On Your Side crews on scene say a tractor-trailer was also stopped.

Opening EBi64/40 right now past Boone Bridge #KSDK pic.twitter.com/L6fxPuSFP0 — Garry Seith KSDK (@gpseith) March 6, 2017

Police say the driver of the SUV was ejected and both occupants of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

