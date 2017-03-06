KSDK
Close
Live Video LIVE: Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

EB I-64 now open after rollover crash

The eastbound lanes of I-64 near Chesterfield Airport Road are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 8:17 AM. CST March 06, 2017

KSDK – The eastbound lanes of I-64 near Chesterfield Airport Road are now open after multi-vehicle accident.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. and involved a SUV and a passenger vehicle. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and stuck the other vehicle.

Five On Your Side crews on scene say a tractor-trailer was also stopped.  

Police say the driver of the SUV was ejected and both occupants of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories