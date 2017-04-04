Romeo and Juliette born in Fla. hospital hours apart

Baby feet. (Photo: geotrac, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There's a new set of star-crossed lovers in town!

Babies named Romeo and Juliette were born hours apart in a Florida hospital Friday, two weeks after a duo by the same names were born in South Carolina.

Juliette’s mother Marie Crouch told the Orlando Sentinel she was "shocked" when she learned that like the South Carolina Romeo and Juliet, a baby named Romeo was just down the hallway from her daughter.

“I actually heard of something very similar that week … I had no clue the same thing was going to happen to us," Crouch told the Sentinel.

Juliette Crouch was born at 8:26 a.m. on Friday at the Leesburg Regional Medical Center in Leesburg, Fla., and her could-be beau Romeo Kidd was born 5.5 hours later, the Sentinel reported.

The families may never have learned about the coincidence if a nurse hadn't asked Carolyn Kidd her baby's name, and mentioned that a baby named Juliette had been born on Friday as well.

Because of privacy laws, the nurses were unable to tell the families where each other were located, so they began searching on their own, the Sentinel reported.

“I was going to walk down the hallway and say, ‘Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo?’” Justin Crouch told the Sentinel.

Nurses later snapped photos of the duo and eventually dressed Romeo in a tuxedo and Juliette in a dress.

The couple told the Sentinel they plan to meet on Romeo and Juliette's first birthday.

This looks like the start of a beautiful friendship.

Follow Mary Bowerman on Twitter: @MaryBowerman

© 2017 USATODAY.COM