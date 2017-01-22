Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash in Dominican Republic

Sep 30, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Peter Aiken, Peter Aiken)

Yordano Ventura, the hard-throwing and fearless right-hander who was a crucial part of two pennant-winning teams for the Kansas City Royals, was killed in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, the team confirmed on Sunday.

Ventura was 25.

Ventura was killed on the Juan Adrián highway in San Jose de Ocoa, according to Colonel Jacobo Mateo Moquete, director of communications for the military and police of the Dominican Republic.

Ventura started 94 games in his career with the Royals, posting a 38-31 record and 3.89 ERA, and going 27-18 in 2014-15, when the Royals won back-to-back American League pennants and the 2015 World Series.

Reporter Cristian Moreno, who cited the Dominican police, was the first to report the news.

Ventura’s death comes more than two years after another very promising young player, outfielder Oscar Taveras, was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Taveras was 24 when he and his girlfriend were killed in Puerto Plata on Oct. 26, 2014. News of Taveras’ death emerged during Game 5 of the 2014 World Series, and Ventura started and won Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7.

