Sargento recalls specialty cheese

This is a stock image of Sargento cheese. It is not the product on recall. (Photo: Monica Schipper, Custom)

Sargento Foods Inc. of Plymouth Friday announced the recall of a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese after the supplier of the product alerted the company to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The bacterium can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal infection that is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a post on the company's website, the affected retail products were supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana and packaged at the Sargento facility in Plymouth.

The recalled products are:

- Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, sold in 6.84-ounce packages, with UPC 4610000228, and “sell by” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B.”

- Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, sold in 8-ounce packages, with UPC 4610040041 and “sell by” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.”

