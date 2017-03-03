Schools set aside rivalry to fight hunger & help tornado victims in Perryville
At times they're rivals. But Friday, a pair of neighboring schools put aside their rivalry to help fight hunger and support the tornado victims in Perryville through an annual event called March for Hunger.
KSDK 7:58 PM. CST March 03, 2017
