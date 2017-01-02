Search for missing plane suspended until Tuesday

(Photo: USA TODAY)

CLVELAND - Search efforts for a missing plane last seen departing Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night have concluded until first light on Tuesday morning.

According to the city of Cleveland, over 120 pieces of debris were recovered so far and many are consistent with what would be found on a Cessna 525 Citation, the type of aircraft that went missing.

Weather conditions for the search were favorable on Monday with fairly calm waters and light wind.

The search is in 35 to 45-foot water across a grid that stretches about 2 1/2 miles east to west across the shoreline and two miles north of the shore.

The city says seven vessels with four dive teams were part of Monday's search. Teams from New York State Police, Akron Fire, Toledo Fire, Cleveland Metroparks Rangers and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources have joined the water, air and shoreline search efforts. Coast Guard boats and the Cleveland Police helicopter will also be part of the search.

Until Monday evening, the only piece of evidence that the city would disclose that came from the aircraft is a bag from the plane that washed ashore in Bratenahl on Sunday. The city says it has received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of Burke Lakefront Airport.

The Cleveland Division of Police is leading the investigation, following up on all reports of debris and continuing to vet all debris found to determine if it is relative to this investigation. Anyone who sees debris should call the non-emergency number of the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411.

“We want to remind everyone that this is an active investigation,” said Calvin Williams, Chief of Police. “If you see something that could be debris from the plane, we are asking people to avoid touching it, and to call the Division of Police immediately.”

John Fleming, his wife, their two sons Jack, and Andrew, and two neighbors, Brian and Megan Casey, were on board the plane after visiting Cleveland to attend the Cleveland Cavaliers' game Thursday.

The identities of Brian and Megan Casey as the other two passengers on the flight was reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

Their destination was The Ohio State University in Columbus. Fleming, a Dublin, Ohio resident, is the CEO to Superior Beverage Group. Their plane dropped from radar about two miles north of shore over Lake Erie.

The bag found Sunday contained an identification card and other items, police say.