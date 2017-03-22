Sears, Kmart closing several area locations

Shoppers line up for the opening of a Kmart store on Thanksgiving night. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images)

Sears Holding, parent company of department stores Kmart and Sears, will be closing 150 stores this spring. That includes 108 Kmart and 42 Sears locations in 40 states.

The company said liquidation sales began as early as January 6 at all of the closing stores. Most of the stores will close at the end or March except for a few that will close mid-February or mid-March.

Here is a list of the Kmart and Sears stores set to close in Illinois and Missouri (Items italicized mark area locations):

Illinois

Kmart 2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton IL

Kmart 3655 Nameoki Road Granite City IL

Missouri

Kmart 1477 State Highway 248 Branson MO

Kmart 2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO

Kmart 1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO

Kmart 3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO

Kmart 6650 Manchester Ave St Louis MO

Sears* 3600 Country ClubDr Jefferson Cty MO

Sears 3702 Frederick Ave Saint Joseph MO

* Sears Auto Center will be closed at this location

For the full list of Sears and Kmart locations closing around the country, click here.

