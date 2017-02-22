Seven Earth-size exoplanets found orbiting nearby star

This illustration shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, one of the newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Astronomers announced on Wednesday the discovery of seven Earth-size planets around a single star, three of which are located in the star’s habitable zone.

The seven exoplanets are orbiting TRAPPIST-1, an ultra-cool dwarf star approximately 40 light years (235 trillion miles) from Earth in the constellation Aquarius. Researchers in Chile using TRAPPIST, named for The Transiting Planets and Planetesimals Small Telescope, announced in May 2016 they discovered three planets in the system. A release from NASA on Wednesday stated their Spitzer Space Telescope worked with ground-based telescopes to confirm “the existence of two of these planets and discovered five additional ones, increasing the number of known planets in the system to seven.

This artist's concept shows what each of the TRAPPIST-1 planets may look like, based on available data about their sizes, masses and orbital distances. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

“This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. “Answering the question ‘are we alone’ is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal.”

Three of the TRAPPIST-1 planets – TRAPPIST-1e, f and g – dwell in their star’s so-called “habitable zone.” (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Using data collected about the exoplanets, scientists have been able to measure the size of the seven and make estimations of the masses of six of the seven.

"The seven wonders of TRAPPIST-1 are the first Earth-size planets that have been found orbiting this kind of star," said Michael Gillon, lead author of the paper and the principal investigator of the TRAPPIST exoplanet survey at the University of Liege, Belgium. "It is also the best target yet for studying the atmospheres of potentially habitable, Earth-size worlds."

All seven exoplanets orbit TRAPPIST-1 in an orbit that is closer than Mercury is to our sun, but with the star being much cooler and smaller, scientists believe liquid water could be present on planets closer to TRAPPIST-1.

The Spitzer, Hubble and Kepler telescopes are expected to be used in follow-up studies, along with NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope that will launch in 2018.

