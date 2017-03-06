Severe weather sweeps across the country

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Your Monday Forecast
-
Fire causes $1 million in damage
-
Brothers charged in connection with Soulard shooting
-
EB I-64 closed near Chesterfield Airport Road due to accident
-
Expecting mother reenacts giraffe watch
-
Daughter remembers mother killed in hit & run
-
Mon web wx 730am
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
U.S. Marine Corps Shaken by Naked Photo Scandal
More Stories
-
STL under ‘Enhanced' risk of severe storms tonightMar. 6, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
-
Meet the St. Louis mayoral candidatesFeb 27, 2017, 3:19 p.m.
-
Court hearings delayed for man accused of Jewish threatsMar. 6, 2017, 9:04 p.m.