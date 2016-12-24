Sharing a cold, rainy night outside with the homeless

While many are at home preparing for the holiday weekend, about a dozen activists slept outside Friday night in St. Louis to call attention to homelessness.



Jackson Ball traveled from St. Charles to get a taste of a life he's been sheltered from.



"I'm not out in the middle of a fire with s'mores warm in the middle of summer, you know its cold it's rain, and we're getting all wet through our layers and I'm trying to remember that, you know I think it's just a humbling experience," said Bell.



With tents and several layers of clothing, Ball and dozens of others are camping out for the night in front of New Life Evangelistic Center.



"This is luxury compared to what a lot of people are experiencing all the time," said another participant, Nick Apperson.



They're sharing a space with those who don't have the luxury of choosing where to sleep.



"These are people with faces and narratives and they're not just a problem that we can tuck in a box and try and get away from everyone's sites it's personal," said Ball.



Friday night's event, Sleep Out to Speak Out started with a hot meal for the homeless.

"Tonight, everybody's eating right now, then I'm going to get in my tent," said Community Activist, Kathy "Mama Kat" Daniels.



Organizers say they want this to raise awareness on a constant issue in our own back yard and prompt elected officials to take action.



"You need to do something. Don't just talk about it be about it, come stand with us," Daniels said.

One of the organizers, Cori Bush says one church and even some local residents have already stepped up and

have offered their spaces as emergency shelters. In October the city was given a one million dollar grant to help fix the issue.



In response to this event the city says, shelters like New Life perpetuate the problem of homeless instead of helping to end it.