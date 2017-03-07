Sheriff: Teen walked out of house holding mother's head, butcher knife

North Carolina police investigate home where North Carolina teen decapitated his mother. (Photo: WRAL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - An 18-year-old North Carolina man has been charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he decapitated his mother Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a home in Zebulon at about 1 p.m. after Oliver Funez called 911.

Authorities said that Funez had decapitated his mother, Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado, 35, with what appeared to be a large butcher knife and walked out of the home holding her head in one hand and the weapon in another when deputies arrived at the home.

"When they arrived, he was with the decapitation in his hand, and it was a gruesome scene," said Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Deputies said Funez placed the head on the ground and was taken into custody. The body was found inside the home.

