Silver Advisory issued for missing 79-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

Sally Hubbard (Photo: Springfield Police Department, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 79-year-old woman from Springfield, Missouri, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Sally Hubbard was last seen at her home on the 4600 block of S. Palmer Avenue in Springfield around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police say Hubbard’s garage door was open, the lights were on, and her cell phone was inside her home. They believe she is in her vehicle, which was also missing from her home.

Be on the lookout for a silver 2009 Honda CRV with Missouri plates: SK9 C7G.

Hubbard is described as a white woman, approximately 5’1” tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a tan jacket and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1803, or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

