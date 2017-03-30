Slay, dabbing, and dad bod: New words added to Dictionary.com

Belarus's Victoria Azarenka gestures as she celebrates after victory in her women's singles match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck on day two of the 2016 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2016. (Photo: William West, AFP/Getty Images)

Dictionary.com added more than 300 new words to the online dictionary Thursday, finally giving legitimacy to the practice of sending racy text messages or "sexts" and cat cafes.

The list of new words includes alt-right, a white nationalist movement, hangry, or becoming angry when hungry and smackdown a severe rebuke or criticism.

The addition of the new words stem from recent trends that Dictionary.com lexicographers found in pop culture, politics, marijuana use and food and fitness.

“Our users turn to us to define the words they see, hear, and read—and in today’s highly politicized world, we play a necessary role in helping users dissect the meaning of words heard in this period of political discourse,” said Liz McMillan, CEO of Dictionary.com. “But not all new words spark controversy; words are often poetic and uplifting. For instance, our users have often asked why petrichor isn’t in the dictionary, and today they can look it up and get an official definition for the distinctive aroma you smell after it rains.”

Here's a look at 10 of the words you can now find on Dictionary.com:

Dabbing : A celebratory dance move that involves posing with one's nose in the crook of a bent elbow while extending the other arm to the side or above shoulder level.

: A celebratory dance move that involves posing with one's nose in the crook of a bent elbow while extending the other arm to the side or above shoulder level. Dad bod : A man who is attractive despite being a little overweight.

: A man who is attractive despite being a little overweight. Friendiversary : It's not an anniversary, but a "friendiversary." It's a celebration of the date when two people became friends.

: It's not an anniversary, but a "friendiversary." It's a celebration of the date when two people became friends. Sext : A sexual text message or video sent to someone.

: A sexual text message or video sent to someone. Slay : The act of strongly impressing someone.

: The act of strongly impressing someone. Struggle bus : We've all been here before. Struggle bus is slang for a struggling with a situation or task that is difficult.

: We've all been here before. Struggle bus is slang for a struggling with a situation or task that is difficult. Superfood : Avocados, turmeric, and pomegranate, are just a few superfoods, or products taht are touted for exceptionally good for one's health.

: Avocados, turmeric, and pomegranate, are just a few superfoods, or products taht are touted for exceptionally good for one's health. Throw shade : to insult or criticize someone.

: to insult or criticize someone. Uncanny valley : According to Dictionary.com, uncanny valley is "a psychological concept that describes the feelings of unease or revulsion that people tend to have toward artificial representations of human beings, as robots or computer animations, that closely imitate many but not all the features and behaviors of actual human beings."

: According to Dictionary.com, uncanny valley is "a psychological concept that describes the feelings of unease or revulsion that people tend to have toward artificial representations of human beings, as robots or computer animations, that closely imitate many but not all the features and behaviors of actual human beings." B*tchface: a facial experssion someone makes when that looks threatening or angry, but is actually just the person's resting face.

