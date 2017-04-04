Social media firestorm: Peeps on pizza?

They're the Easter treat you love straight out of the package, or after a few seconds in the microwave.
But it's a new use for Peeps that's setting off a social media firestorm.
Should Peeps be put on pizza?
That’s right, the sugary Easter treat on top of the mozzarella, and baked in the oven.
Delicious or disgusting?
A guy on Twitter posted a picture of melted, marshmallow peeps on a pizza.
This > pineapple pizza. 😍 pic.twitter.com/6aPAvc2Pey— Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) April 2, 2017
The photo quickly started trending, with half the people saying this is a genius idea and the other half saying it's a culinary atrocity.
