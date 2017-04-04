Social media firestorm: Peeps on pizza?

Screengrab of the tweet that went viral Tuesday. User @austinonsocial tweeted a picture of the pizza topping in question. (Photo: Screengrab from Twitter, Custom)

They're the Easter treat you love straight out of the package, or after a few seconds in the microwave.

But it's a new use for Peeps that's setting off a social media firestorm.

Should Peeps be put on pizza?

That’s right, the sugary Easter treat on top of the mozzarella, and baked in the oven.

Delicious or disgusting?

A guy on Twitter posted a picture of melted, marshmallow peeps on a pizza.

The photo quickly started trending, with half the people saying this is a genius idea and the other half saying it's a culinary atrocity.

© 2017 KSDK-TV