Soldier sings happy 80th birthday to Floridian at Hurricane Irma shelter

Thousands flocked to shelters as Hurricane Irma made its way to Florida, but at least one of those residents who decided to safely wait out the storm received quite the surprise for his birthday.
Spc. Kenneth Anthony with the Florida National Guard sang Happy Birthday to Shelby Johnson, who was celebrating his 80th birthday.
And it didn't stop there, Anthony handed out cookies as everyone waited out Irma at Forest Ridge Elementary.
