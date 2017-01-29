Sterling K. Brown and Ellie Kemper, both from St. Louis. (Image: Getty) (Photo: Getty Images)

It seems like no matter where you go, St. Louis winds up being represented in some fashion.

Sunday, between a mix of actors from all over the country, the SAG Awards opened with two of St. Louis' own: Sterling K. Brown and Ellie Kemper.

Kerry Washington, Jeff Bridges, Ellie Kemper open #SAGawards - “I’m an actor.” pic.twitter.com/Y6VWGRxG9P — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

"As a young kid growing up in St. Louis, Mo., I was constantly told, 'You play too much, Kelby. Why don't you keep playing,'" said Brown. "I decided not to listen. My name is Sterling K. Brown and I'm an actor."

"Six months ago, I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, and he gave me my greatest role yet: the role of mom," joked Kemper. "I'm kidding! My greatest role is playing Kimmy Schmitt on Netflix. That's why I'm getting free dinner! My name is Ellie Kemper and I'm an actor."

Brown narrowly lost earlier this month for the Golden Globe of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series for his role in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'.

