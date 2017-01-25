St. Louisan nominated for Academy Award

Brad Schiff was the animation supervisor for the animated movie "Kubo and the Two Strings." (Image: KSDK) (Photo: KSDK)

A St. Louis native is up for an Academy Award.

Brad Schiff was the animation supervisor for the animated movie "Kubo and the Two Strings."

This week, he was nominated for an Oscar in the category of visual effects.

The same movie is also up for Best Animated Film.

Schiff is a Parkway Grad who now lives in Portland, Oregon.

He's worked on other Oscar-nominated movies, but this will be his first time going to the awards.

“It’s going to be the coolest thing ever! It’s the biggest event in this industry, and I’m just going to soak it all in, you know,” says Schiff.

Schiff already has an Emmy award for special individual achievement in animation.

Some other films he's worked on include Corpse Bride, Para-Norman, and Coraline.

(© 2017 KSDK)